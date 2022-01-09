Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Increased to $292.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $319.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.74. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

