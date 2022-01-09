Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.58

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.58 and traded as high as C$18.67. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 7,156 shares.

ADN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$22.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

