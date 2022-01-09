Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $370.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.15. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

