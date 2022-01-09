Achain Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $494,756.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00337801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

