ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after buying an additional 7,829,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.