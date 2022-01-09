Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.47.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

