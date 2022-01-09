Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.63. 638,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,027. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $114.54 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

