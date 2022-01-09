ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $42.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ADCT opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.19. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

