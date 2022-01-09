Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

