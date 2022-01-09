Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADMLF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.