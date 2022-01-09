Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of AEIS opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

