Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MP Materials worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

