Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.35. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.48.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

