Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.65 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.