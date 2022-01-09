Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,834 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,242 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 105.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after purchasing an additional 817,160 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 47.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,825,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,515,000 after purchasing an additional 584,638 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

