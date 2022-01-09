Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.80% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

