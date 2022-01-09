Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,164 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

