Advisory Services Network LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 132,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 283,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,084,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

