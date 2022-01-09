Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.72.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.82. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

