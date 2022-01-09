Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 131,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 94,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

In other Africa Energy news, Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,199.92.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.