Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $59.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. 456,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,402. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.