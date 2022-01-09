Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIRI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.46.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
