Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIRI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.80% of Air Industries Group worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

