Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $133.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.83.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

