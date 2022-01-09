Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

