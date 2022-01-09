Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.