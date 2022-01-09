Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

