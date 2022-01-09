Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report sales of $323.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.95 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

