Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.