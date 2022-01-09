Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems accounts for about 4.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 139,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.