Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 644,179 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

