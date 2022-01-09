Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,918.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,811.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

