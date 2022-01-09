Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,740.09. The company had a trading volume of 970,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,918.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,811.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

