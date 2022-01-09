Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,908.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,786.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.