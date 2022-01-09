Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,479 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in agilon health were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $220,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 in the last quarter.

agilon health stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

