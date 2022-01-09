Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,383 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $136,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

