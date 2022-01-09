Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.94 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

