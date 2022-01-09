Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,165.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,165.44.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,251.08. 2,329,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,984. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3,434.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
