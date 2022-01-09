Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,165.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,165.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,251.08. 2,329,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,984. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3,434.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

