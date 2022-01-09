Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $80.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

