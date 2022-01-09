American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in American International Group by 464,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 999,351 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

AIG opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

