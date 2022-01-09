AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,011 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AME stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

