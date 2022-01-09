Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

