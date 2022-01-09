Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $199.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.