Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,591 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $56,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.