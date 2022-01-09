Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce sales of $842.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.00 million and the highest is $846.20 million. ChampionX reported sales of $706.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.89 on Friday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

