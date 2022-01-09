Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

CPA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,806. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

