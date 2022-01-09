Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

CRON stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.64. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

