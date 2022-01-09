Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.31 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report sales of $88.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $86.37 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $352.37 million, with estimates ranging from $341.88 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $63.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

