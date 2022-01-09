Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.