Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $91.01 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

