Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $3.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $374,817 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 480,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,949. The company has a market cap of $311.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

